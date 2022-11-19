AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – WJBF learned of a business fire Saturday night.

Augusta Fire crews put out the remaining fire at TBonz Steakhouse on Washington Road just after nightfall.

We have very little information.

Augusta Ga E-911 reported just before 6:00 p.m. Saturday a business fire at that location.

NewsChannel 6 reached out to the Augusta Fire Department and is still awaiting more information.

The restaurant owner posted on social media that the restaurant would be closed Sunday.

Count on us to keep you updated.