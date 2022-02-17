Augusta Fest brings fair rides, food, games to Augusta Mall

AUGUSTA Ga. (WJBF) – If you’re looking for a fun, family-friendly event, you can visit Augusta Mall for Augusta Fest, presented by Reithoffer Shows.

There will be 14 favorite fair rides (including children’s rides) – plus fan-favorite food vendors and games – in the Augusta Mall parking lot from Feb. 17 to 27.

Gates/Ticket information:

  • Gate entrance: $2 (free for age 4 and younger)
  • Unlimited rides: $20 ($25 on Saturday/Sunday) for all ages
  • There will be ticket stands inside for individual ride purchases.
  • Gates open at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Closing is crowd dependent.

The Augusta Mall is at 3450 Wrightsboro Rd, Augusta.

For more information on Augusta Fest, go to the Augusta Fest Facebook page.

