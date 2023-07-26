AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Pastor Thurman Norvell is excited for a new street scape in front of his Greene Street church, even if it means losing shade.

“Some of the trees are so old the roots system is causing people to stumble, sidewalks are cracked, sometimes you have to give up something to get progress,” said Pastor Norvell.

Though the work is on Greene Street now, it will move to Broad Street in the fall, after Arts in the Heart and Ironman.

More trees will be removed, prompting some city leaders to say full time arborist is needed

“The Augusta Engineering Department does not have an on-staff arborist, however we do have a consultant contract with an arborist. He’s available to us if we have a need for that sort of expertise,” said Augusta Traffic Engineer, John Ussery.

But Commissioner Catherine McKnight has made motions for the city to hire an arborist even before the downtown work got started.

“If you have a professional arborist, an arborist can tell you what needs to come down and what needs to remain,” said McKnight.

But the Engineering Department is not on the same page.

If Ms. McKnight says ‘we want to hire an arborist on staff’, would Engineering recommend that?

“From what I understand from our director, not at this time,” said Ussery.

“I think having an arborist is a great idea, a city our size certainly should have somebody who specializes in that and I’m supportive of that,” said Mayor Garnett Johnson.

The current tree work is under the Engineering Department, which doesn’t believe now a city arborist should be put to work.