AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Almost three weeks after a cyber attack crippled the city computer system, city employees were told to put in new passwords.

One of the first departments to go through system testing is the Tax Commissioners Office.

“The city system is back operational. All of these systems have to be tested. The one here at the Municipal Building has been tested. It is operational, and our phone systems are back up moving a little bit slower today,” said Richmond County Tax Commissioner Chris Johnson.

Johnson says it will be next week before the satellite tag and tax offices are fully operational.