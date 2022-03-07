AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On Saturday, April 23rd; Augusta University, the City of Augusta, Phinizy Center for Water Sciences, and the Savannah River Keeper are hosting the big Earth Day Augusta Celebration in keeping with the world-wide Earth Day movement to promote sustainable living.

This is an annual event free to the community hosted at the Phinizy Swamp & Nature Park from 10 am to 3 pm.

This event offers family activities, entertainment, green business vendors, sales of local re-purposed arts & crafts, food, sustainable living classes and guided bike/golf cart tours will also be available.

Volunteers are also needed for clean-us across the CSRA.

Residents will help clean up locations by picking up trash/litter from 9 am –12 pm, then they can join the celebration at Phinizy Swamp Nature Park and grab lunch.

Please register so event coordinators know which clean-up site you would like volunteer at.