Augusta Dream Center sees 70% increase in first-time families

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – The impact of the COVID pandemic has been felt around the world – including some local organizations like the Augusta Dream Center.

Located in South Augusta, it helps feed and cloth thousands in our community every year. Since March of 2020, that number has increased by more than 70%.

Many of those are families who have never needed to use the Dream Center before.

The center’s director, Kellie Cardona, says in order to help the families that the Dream Center serves, the center needs help from the community.

“Donation of food is important, so important right now,” said Cardona. “And as far as clothing is concerned we have a lot of children’s needs. So I would say the emphasis would be on children as far as the things that we need. And we are asking for gently used or new stuff.”

Augusta Dream Center Events:

Food Pantry & Clothes Closet

Tuesdays, 10am – 12pm

Thursdays, 5pm – 6pm

Hot Meal & Clothes Closet:

Sundays, 5pm – 6pm

First Saturday

First Saturday of every month

10am – 12pm

*Food Pantry

*Clothes Closet

*Adopt-A-Block

*Free Healthcare Services

Augusta Dream Center location:

3364 Peach Orchard Road

Augusta, GA 30906

To learn more about how you can help or if you’re someone in need, visit the Augusta Dream Center