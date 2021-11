AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Because of COVID-19 and now the Delta variant, there’s a serious situation where women seeking routine checkups, mammograms, and overall OBGYN care are postponing or even canceling procedures.

Weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk spoke with an Augusta-based OBGYN, Dr. Ron Eaker, to share the dangers of delaying care and steps they can take to stay on top of their health in the wake of Delta.