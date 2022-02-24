Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Consultants telling commissioners the new disparity study shows things are not fair when it comes to the city contracting for goods and services.

“You got small Black owned businesses you got female businesses it’s just one of those things where if we’re a government for all the people we need to cover all the people,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Bobby Williams.

Commissioners approved the disparity study in 2020.

It looked at five different areas where the city contracts with vendors and what the study found is that the vast majority of city business is going firms owed by white males.

“We just have to make sure that everybody has an equal opportunity to be successful and to use and purchase products from the government,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

Disparity studies determine if inequities exist in city purchasing.

This is to provide evidence for the courts if a minority business preference program is set up, something consultants say should be in place in Augusta.

“So we’re going to be recommending a very tight program, but one that is effective and the key to it is being effective because we believe it will make a huge difference in the growth of the economy,” said Rodney Strong, of Griffin and Strong, who conducted the study.

Commissioners will soon have the complete results of the 350-thousand-dollar study in hand, but the key recommendation is already in front of them. in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.