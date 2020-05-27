Augusta Craft Beer Festival cancelled due to COVID-19

NORTH AUGUSTA, Sc (WJBF) – Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, along with current state and federal guidelines, the 5th Annual Augusta Craft Beer Festival is cancelled.

The Augusta GreenJackets and Augusta Sports Leagues look forward to bringing this event back to SRP Park in April 2021.

“The safety of guests, volunteers, and vendors is our top priority and we feel that we couldn’t guarantee this in the current situation,” stated Keith Edmondson, director of Augusta Sports Leagues. “In addition to the fact that we feel your enjoyment of the festival would be diminished.”

Any participant who purchased VIP or GA tickets will be refunded this week. Augusta Sports Leagues is working with their ticket broker to facilitate this in a fast capacity. Should you have any questions click here.

