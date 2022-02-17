Augusta couple’s murder remains unsolved one year later

The children of an Augusta couple killed one year ago come forward in hopes of getting justice.

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- One year ago, on February 17, an Augusta couple was found shot to death in their home on Hale Street. The family of Hilton and Jeannette Turner said there are still no suspects in the case.

The Turner’s children told NewsChannel 6 that this year has been extremely difficult because of the loss of their parents. Their grief has been magnified by the fact that they still don’t know who killed their parents or why.

They are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and have posted billboards along I-20 asking for help. They said that they hope the signs and reward help bring them justice and closure.

“You might think it’s not important, but if you’ve heard something, tell it. Reach out. Connect. Help bring us peace, like my sister in law said. We need this. We need this. We put them to rest, but we’re not at rest,” said Belinda Baker, the Turner’s daughter.

They believe someone knows something about the murder of their parents and they are begging them to come forward.

“If you have any conscience this has to be heavy, heavy, heavy on you. And like my sister said, you’re not getting any peace. No peace at all,” implored Hilton Turner Jr.

NewsChannel 6 reached out to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for an update, and they said they are still investing and would welcome any information or tips about the murder of Hilton and Jeannette Turner.

If you have any information on this case, please call the Sheriff’s Office or one of the anonymous tip lines. CLICK HERE for those phone numbers or to report anonymous tip on the website.