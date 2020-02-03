Augusta couple arrested for alleged child sex crimes

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested Crystal Ann King and Kenneth Shawn King for alleged child sex crimes.

Crystal King has been charged with felony Child Molestation. Shawn King is facing a felony charge under Georgia’s Computer or Electronic Pornography and Child Exploitation Prevention.

The suspected molestation incident happened on the 900 block of Hephzibah McBean Road in Augusta.

The two are accused of touching the child inappropriately and recording it.

Latest Headlines: