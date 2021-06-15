Augusta could “partner” on R&B induction ceremony

Augusta.Ga (WJBF) Augusta leaders are ready to sit down and talk with officials of the Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame.

Commissioners voting to hold discussions on the plans to hold the next induction ceremony in Augusta.

Commissioner Sean Frantom says this is not about approving the R&B museum, its just about ways to hold the event with limited city investment.

“Want to partner see how the partnership goes on this event and see if we would like to look at that in the future this is only about a concert bringing it one time here to Augusta I would look at maybe sponsoring the venue and help with the marketing piece there’s no 150 thousand dollars on the table I don’t know where that number came from,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

Commissioners voting to have the Attorney, Administrator and the President of the Convention and Visitors Bureau meet with the Hall officials.

Commissioners also approving a new blight ordinance that could raise taxes on a property designated as blighted by seven times,