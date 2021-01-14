Augusta corrections officer arrested on drug charges

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Following the testimony of a fellow corrections officers at Augusta State Medical Prison, the Superior Court of Richmond County found that there was probable cause to issue warrants for the arrest of Officer Keturah Christe Dunbar.

Between 5:30 and 6 p.m. Monday, January 11th, Dunbar is believed, while serving as a Corrections Officer of the Georgia Department of Corrections, to have crossed the guard line in the possession of unauthorized methamphetamine and marijuana.

She is alleged to have been found with approximately a half-pound of methamphetamine and an undisclosed amount of marijuana on her.

It is believed, according to warrants signed by Richmond County Superior Court Judge Daniel Craig, that Officer Dunbar was arrested while making a “substantial step toward” giving drugs to an inmate, with clear violation of her binding oath as a corrections officer.

Dunbar had been an employee of Augusta State Medical Prison since March 2018, and was terminated on Monday, January 11, 2021 after the accusation was made that she’d attempted to enter the facility with the above-mentioned contraband.

She’s charged with Violation of Oath by a Public Officer; two counts of Going Inside Guard Line w/ Drugs, Liquor, or Weapons; and Trafficking Methamphetamine.

Latest Headlines: