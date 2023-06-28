Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Some Augusta city leaders say it’s time to stop stalling and start the search for a permanent city administrator

“Time to move forward time to we need somebody good qualified, well qualified and has the experience,” said Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle.

Guilfoyle has put on the agenda for Thursday a motion to hire a firm to begin the search for a permanent city administrator within the next two weeks.

‘I tried to push this last year got my hand slapped nobody wanted to support it, it’s time we move on get this process started,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

Interim Administrator Takiyah Douse has been on the job for 16 months and has support for the permanent position.

Last week Commissioner Jordan Johnson blocked moving forward with the search over questions about the job qualifications, that call for 3 to 5 years’ experience running city government and whether that blocks Douse from qualifying for the position.

“I think we still have questions around the job description that folks need clarity on, and I can’t speak for any of my colleagues but certainly for myself if we’re going to have this search for the administrator, we need to be thoughtful on how we do that,” said Commissioner Jordan Johnson

“I’m not ready to go in two weeks and I have some concerns about a national search I would really like to see a regional search,” said Commissioner Francine Scott.

Yes, we should start it in I do not have confidence that we will for those who want to remain status quo there probably won’t be enough votes to move forward,” said Commissioner Alvin Mason

The administrator’s job has city leaders divided, and unless things change the more things will stay the same. In Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.