AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – “I actually had a friend of mine trying to acquire a piece of property and I seen some of the process which I did not understand that’s the reason why I had the Director come before us and I was actually asking questions for transparency.” said Wayne Guilfolye, District 10.

The Augusta Land Bank is used to revitalize certain properties in different neighborhoods. But some commissioners are raising concerns regarding how funds are being used and its board members.

“And by putting it out today and questions being asked about how the land bank spends its money, how it operates… I saw nothing wrong with it,” said Catherine Smith McKnight, District 3.

The Augusta Land Bank has purchased properties throughout the area over the years.

District 6 Commissioner Tony Lewis says the lank bank’s authority and how they operate shouldn’t be questioned. “The way that it’s set up now and the members that they have; they go out and do a valuable service to the city and I don’t think we need to call into question how many is on the committee and whether we need to change the committee to new members to the committee he’s really Separate entity.”

Other commissioners disagree.

“It’s just questions about properties that we want to know about. If I’m not mistaken there’s over 600. I believe that were mentioning today that the land bank owns,” said Commissioner McKnight.

But what will it take to get answers?

“We’re going to see if how the make up of other authorities are throughout the state of Georgia, and then try to look at either adding more or taking people away,” said Commissioner Guilfolye.

“They go out and do the job that they have been commissioned to do and they just hold onto whatever land that they acquire. Whether it’s purchased or however, they get it so I just don’t think it needs to be changed,” said Commissioner Lewis.