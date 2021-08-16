Augusta Commissioners to vote on COVID-19 shot incentive Tuesday

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Discussions are still underway to decide if the City of Augusta will offer incentives to help increase the number of residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Augusta Commission is set to vote Tuesday, Aug.17th,on whether to begin offering $100 gift cards to individuals who receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or their second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

If approved, this incentive program will be funded through the Augusta Recovery Plan and is open to Richmond County residents who have yet to be fully vaccinated.

City leaders hope the incentive will help the City reach its goal of having at least 10,000 residents fully vaccinated by the end of the year.