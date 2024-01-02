AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Tuesday, Augusta commissioners are expected to discuss the future of alcohol sales for holidays that fall on a Sunday. Right now, commissioners choose one Sunday holiday a year to allow bars that don’t serve food, to be open.

In 2023, Augusta commissioners chose to allow bars to open on Superbowl Sunday, but that left them closed on the biggest alcohol sales night of the year- New Years Eve.

Commissioner Sean Frantom told NewsChannel 6 that Tuesday, he plans to propose that the allowance for Sunday alcohol sales be on Cinco de Mayo instead of Superbowl Sunday this year. And in November he wants voters to decide whether or not to add all holidays to the alcohol license starting next year.

One downtown bar owner said that not being able to be open on New Year’s Eve hurt his bottom line.

“Superbowl Sunday, everybody’s gotta work the following day, it’s not a big celebration. So, people are gonna come out– if they do come out– they’re gonna have a couple of beers, watch the game and if the fan base isn’t there for the two teams that are playing in the Superbowl, it affects our sales,” explained Adrien Estrada, owner of “The Loft.”

Bars like Metro Coffeehouse and Bar, which celebrated its 24th birthday on Sunday, could not open on New Year’s Eve because they don’t sell food.

Estrada believes that limiting alcohol sales on holidays hurts downtown bar owners.

“Saint Patrick’s Day people come and celebrate. New year’s Eve. It’s a day of celebration. We’re destinations at that point. And we’re trying to rebuild downtown, and just the city of Augusta itself. We gotta be diligent,” he said.

Commissioners will meet Tuesday, January 2, at 2 p.m at the Augusta Municipal building on Telfair Street.

