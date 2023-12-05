AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- On Tuesday, Augusta commissioners are expected to approve plans for renovations to Dyess Park and those don’t include a 130-year old firehouse.

If the plans for Dyess Park are approved it is likely the firehouse, that has been there since around the 1890’s, will be demolished.

The building has been closed for 5 years for safety reasons and would cost a lot to renovate. Many commissioners aren’t sure it is worth it.

The president of Historic Augusta, George Bush, said he doesn’t see any reason the building can’t be renovated along with the rest of the park.

“We have had people from our organization inside the building. We’re trying to market it to some private interested parties that could rehab the building and get it back to the tax base. During all of these assessments and real estate interests, there was no indication that this building was past repair. I’m not sure why this building is being targeted for demolition other than it’s not convenient for their park site,” said Bush.

The firehouse is one of the oldest existing buildings used as a fire station in Georgia. Most recently it was used as the community center at Dyess Park and many commissioners think it would be cheaper to tear it down and start over.

Bush disagrees.

“These materials are already in the structure so you’re not going out and cutting down new trees to put in beams and so forth. So it’s a very green industry to try and preserve. And we think that every building has a story that is important in every community,” he explained. “So, we are against tearing down historic buildings that have significant architectural or historic value and this building has both.”

Plans for the park include new basketball courts, pickle ball courts and a splash pad.

Commissioners will vote to approve the plans at their meeting Tuesday at 2 p.m.