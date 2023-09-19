AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Tuesday Augusta commissioners will make a final decision on whether or not to rename the Augusta Riverwalk after late mayor Ed McIntyre, who is credited as the visionary behind it.

Many have spoken out against renaming it the “Edward M. McIntyre Riverwalk” because of the scandal he was involved in while in office. McIntyre was arrested, tried and convicted in Federal Court for extortion.

Still, a committee voted 3 to 1 in favor of naming it for McIntyre.

Commissioners also considered naming the Riverwalk after former Mayor Charles Devaney- who was mayor when it was built, but ultimately decided against it.

Commissioner Francine Scott said she thinks there may be another way to honor Devaney down the road.

“Some things he did well, some things he did not so well. I think we still need to make sure that his legacy is not forgotten as well.”

People have been vocal on social media against the choice to rename the riverwalk for McIntyre.

According to Scott, she has heard from a couple of people at meetings, but her constituents have been pretty quiet on the matter.

“But for the most part I have not gotten too many no’s from my constituents. So, we’ll just have to see which way we vote it, up or down and move forward,” she said.

The renaming goes up for vote before the full commission Tuesday, September 19 at 2 p.m. at the municipal building.

Also up for vote is the renaming of a ball field at Diamond Lakes for former Commissioner Andy Cheek, and renaming the Utilities Department building for former director Tom Wiedmeier.