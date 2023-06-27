Augusta, Ga (WJBF) – Riverwalk has been enjoyed for 36 years now, but first it had to be planned and built and some believe it’s time to honor the mayors who made it happen.

“I would like to see their names on that I think these people made a great contribution to Augusta Georgia,” said Commissioner Bobby Williams.

Commissioners scheduled to debate Thursday naming Riverwalk for former Mayor Ed Mcintyre who is credited with the vision of planning Riverwalk, and Former Mayor Charles Devaney who was in office when it was constructed and opened.

“Mayor McIntyre and Mayor Devaney were both great mayors here in the city, they had a vision for the riverfront and if we have the opportunity to honor them by putting their names on our Riverwalk Park let’s do it,” said Commissioner Jordan Johnson.

But some commissioners are not ready to do this.

“Based on history with what we just dealt with, with one of our former colleagues not sure it’s the right time to have the conversation with the history of the two individuals involved,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

Like former Commissioner Sammie Sias, Mcintyre was indicted on federal charges while in office and sentenced to prison.

And Devaney came under heavy criticism for nearly bankrupting the city, so would the public embrace having their names on Riverwalk.

“I hope that the citizens of Augusta would keep that in mind that everybody deserves a second chance, it’s not what they did but what they accomplished during their time,” said Commissioner Francine Scott.

Riverwalk is an accomplishment, but one that’s showing its age with many maintenance issues. and putting a new name on this old park doesn’t change that.