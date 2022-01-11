Augusta commissioners hear request for action on fireworks

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight is all for fireworks, but in moderation.

“I don’t see a reason why on a regular evening, that fireworks should be going off until midnight, we should cut back to ten or 11 o’clock,” said Commissioner McKnight.

Fireworks are legal until midnight, in Georgia and 1 AM New Year’s Eve, McKnight saying she got a lot of complaints about noise into the wee hours on New Year’s Day, that’s why she’s saying they should end earlier.

“We did have a lot of noise out here and that would be something good to do, but the issue is the logistics of doing it,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

McKnight taking her request to do something about fireworks noise to the commission Public Services Committee, where commissioners were told if you want earlier hours for fireworks, create a local ordinance.

If the commission, it’s there will to change pretty much any of these local ordinances I believe you have the ability to do so,” said City Administrator Odie Donald.

The ability is there for a local fireworks ordinance, but it appears right now, not the will.

“People are going to fire firecrackers, no matter how much you or I dislike it,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

“You got people who are plain out not obeying, it’s unfortunate for those who do,” said Commissioner McKnight.

In Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.

The committee voting to accept the issue as information, which means it will -not- move forward to the full commission for a final vote.