Augusta Commissioners hear in depth reporting on Mayor Davis’ credit card spending

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – In a presentation by John Snider billed as a “consultation” not an “audit”, the findings show the mayor did stay below budget for 2020. However, the details of what the money was spent on is what many throughout Augusta are concerned with.

According to the consulting document, Mayor Davis went over the maximum allowable amount when hiring L.C. Studios, LLC. Between December of 2020 and March of 2021, the city of Augusta spent $24,969 through the Mayor’s Office either by check or credit card.

According to the city’s procurement policy, L.C. Studios, LLC sent several invoices exceeding the $5000 amount allowable by the city procurement department. The amount of $24,969 payable to L.C. Studio’s also exceeds the city’s $10,000 procurement policy on what can be paid to one company.

The policy indicates that anytime there are services billed or rendered over those amounts, the city must get competitive bids with a preference for local vendors. L.C. Studios, LLC. Is a media production company located in south Florida.

The report performed by Serotta Maddocks Evans and Company CPA’s, concludes that it found money spent by Mayor Davis either through credit card or PayPal, was for purchases having to do with official City business.

Wrapping up the report, the CPA’s noted that though the purchases are considered reasonable, several of the city’s procurement policies were not observed, though the city had not adopted policies regarding credit card spending at the time they were used.

