AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) –There are 30 safety devices at the Olive Road overpass right now, but commissioners voting to reach out to tech companies to put the bridge height on driving apps, as another warning.

“So, when you pull up the app on your phone whether its Waze or Google or whoever it will direct you that this bridge has a low height, and it will warn you it you have a vehicle over a certain size,” said Augusta Traffic Engineer John Ussery.

With the bridge a consistent target for trucks, commissioners debated solutions.

And some say GPS should not be the only one.

“No sir it’s not, it’s going to take a collaboration of different items to make it work,” said Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle.

Commissioner Guilfoyle says want’s needed is a pipe across the road at bridge height with chains hanging down to alert drivers.

“It won’t damage the vehicle if it hits it but it will get the undivided attention of the driver,” said Guilfoyle.

Commissioners did not consider the chain curtain as a option though some are in favor

“The chains the PVC it’s not expensive it will alert the individual that something is happening that will cause them to stop so I think we can try that I think that’s a good idea,” said Commissioner Tony Lewis.

“I just have some concerns with that we’re still working through that internally we may do it we may not we’re working through that internally,” said Ussery.

GPS warning is on its way to the Oliver Road overpass, but it may not be going alone.

In Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.