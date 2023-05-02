Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Some Augusta city leaders having a here we go again feeling when it comes downtown events.

“We knew this was going to happen once we went down that road so here, we are again,” said Commissioner Alvin Mason.

Augusta Pride requesting 81 hundred dollars for offset costs for security for its events next month.

Another 7000 dollars requested for a Juneteenth parade.

City leaders already this year approving 35 hundred dollars for St Patrick Day parade,

And 20 thousand dollars to another organization to hold the city’s Juneteenth festival.

“This Pandora’s box is going to stay open and I’m not in favor of keeping giving money away if somebody is going to start doing a parade excreta, they’re going to have to start funding it themselves,” said Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle.

Worried about precedent commissioner have directed the Interim Administrator to sit down with the Convention and Visitors Bureau to work on plan for funding these types of events in the future, the Administrator saying recommendations will be coming in soon.

“What we need to do is establish some guidelines and some policies and procedures we need to follow when issuing money,” said Commissioner Bobby Williams.

“Next year these won’t come before us they’ll go through the CVB there will be stipulations there that they have to go through and meet,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Brandon Garrett.

In the end commissioners approving 5000 dollars for each event, not as much as they requested, but more green then what was approved for ST Patrick’s Day.

In Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.