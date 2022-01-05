Augusta commissioner tests positive for COVID

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An Augusta Commissioner, has tested positive for COVID.

Commissioner Jordan Johnson attended yesterday’s commission meeting and said he felt fine.

But after he got home he started having symptoms prompting a trip today to get tested.

He said it came on quick.

“Did not start feeling symptoms until about seven PM yesterday, I woke up this morning feeling like I’ve been hit by a bus, I tested positive around noon today, you can go from feeling fine and having no symptoms. to not feeling well at all,” said Johnson in a phone interview.

Johnson who is fully vaccinated and boosted wore a mask to the commission meeting.

But admits he took it off at times when he was having something to drink or eat.

