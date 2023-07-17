Augusta, Ga (WJBF) – Property owners descending on the Tax Assessors office after getting reassessment notices sending their home values sky high.

“Saying hey guys look at this you went to 100 percent from last year to this year,” said Terry Leiden

The average is roughly 25 percent, with three quarters of property owners seeing an increase.

The notices also reflect what their new property tax bills would be.

“I am on a fixed income, but I have concerns I have concerns about them going up on property taxes,” said Glenda Henderson.

This is the second massive reevaluation in a row.

“Now they’re going to come right back on the heels of last year hit me up again for another 58 thousand dollars come on now,” said Everett Payne.

City leaders are hearing the frustration.

“We’ve reassessed a lot of values two years in a row now I know I’ve got call people have gone 60 70 even one hundred percent in value increase,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

Commissioners can lessen the impact by approving the roll back tax rate, that vote expected next month.

“It absolutely can be done because the new properties in the digest over last year if we do a full roll back it looks like we’ll have enough money that is barring any new requests,” said Frantom.

I want the rollback I’m a single person I’m on fixed income I don’t need to be paying all these high prices,” said Henderson.

Taxpayers are letting city officials know they assessment of sky rocketing home values in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.