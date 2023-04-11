Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Another call to do a deep dive into how Augusta is spending tax dollars.

Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight making a motion to conduct a forensic audit of government departments starting with the mayor’s office under Hardie Davis.

McKnight saying, she would like to randomly select other departments to see where tax dollars are going.

“I think it’s fair to say the taxpayers of Augusta Georgia would like to see it done and as a commissioner I would like to grant their wish I believe in my heart yes, we do need to do an in-depth audit on departments,” said Commissioner McKnight.

A Commission committee failed to recommend the audit, but it will go to the full commission next week.