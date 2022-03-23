AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Did Augusta end it’s mask mandate too soon, now that another commissioner hass tested positive for COVID.

Commissioners voted to end the mask mandate March 8th.

But now NewsChannel 6 has learned commissioner Alvin Mason has since tested positive.

Mason missed the March 15th meeting, so he was not in contact with other city leaders or staff.

“At the point in time that we were alerted, had tested positive with symptoms of COVID-19 he took every precaution he immediately quarantined and isolated staying away not only from the commission but staying away form work and avoiding public places,” said Mayor Hardie Davis.

Davis believes commissioners did not end the mask mandate too early. saying he’s encouraged by the declining cases in Augusta.