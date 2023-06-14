AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s been the home of The Utilities Department for six years, and commissioners wanted to be named the building for long time department Director Tom Wiedmeier.

“When I came on the commission, he was very helpful to do a lot of things I wanted to do I pretty much in favor of moving on,” said Commissioner Bobby Williams.

In 2020 Shortly after Wiedmeier died from complications from COVID the commission voted to begin the process of naming the building in his honor.

But after nearly three years Wiedmeier’s name is still not on the sign.

When commissioners asked why they were told the original petitioner had withdrawn the application, closing out the building renaming process.

“The commission to pass something two years ago and disregard it that’s a little disturbing because you have to look at what someone had done and accomplished in their life,” said Commissioner Guilfoyle.

But commissioners still support naming the building.

“Tom did a lot for Augusta was very much appreciated and well-loved I do support that,” said Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight.

Six votes from the commission could restart the process.

“Any commissioner could put it on the agenda that is the most likely what’s going to be happening,” said Commissioner Guilfoyle.

“Would you, do it?”

“I would do it in a heartbeat,” said Guilfoyle

But there would be opposition.

“That’s an extremely important consideration and I just don’t think at this particular time the climate is not there to accept something like that,” said Commissioner Alvin Mason.

Something will need to happen for this building to get a new name.