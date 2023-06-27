AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF )- The Augusta coliseum authority held its monthly meeting Tuesday, preparing for what’s to come….That is a new James Brown Arena Complex.

Augusta commissioners will vote Thursday to authorize a 1/2 cent sales tax to be used for the construction of the new arena. If approved it will go on the ballot in the November election.

“our main objection right now is to educate the public so we just want to educate everybody about what the new arena means from the amenities of the arena itself to what it brings to the community economically and from a quality of life stand” said Brad Usry, Vice Chairman, Augusta Coliseum Authority.

This will allow them to issue a $250 million bond for the project. Voters rejected a bond referendum in 2021. That one involved raising property taxes.

“ it’s an exciting time for Augusta this is the biggest civic project in the history of Augusta Georgia we’ve got a big vote in November and we’ve got to educate the people it’s up to us the Augusta coliseum authority to educate the public so they know the benefits if a new arena” said Usry.

Usry says they plan to break ground on the new arena in May of next year . The Augusta Coliseum Authority will also enter into a new management agreement.

“our management group OVG which has done a wonderful job for the past 15 year we pretty much did a continuation with the agreement we have with them now and we will becoming to negotiate with them for a new agreement should the new arena resolution past in Novemember” said Usry.