Augusta Commission recognizes Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Awareness

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The City of Augusta symbolically turns teal for World PCOS Day and the kick off to the awareness month. A Certificate of Recognition was read at the start of the commission meeting. Mayor Hardie Davis also shared words about the disorder. Polycystic ovary syndrome is a serious genetic, hormone, metabolic and reproductive disorder that affects up to 15 percent of women. It can lead to infertility, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and uterine cancer.

“It’s one of the most underserved areas of health with 50 to 70 percent of women with PCOS going undiagnosed, untreated and unsupported in this country,” Mayor Davis said at the start of the commission meeting.

Major landmarks around the world will light up teal for World PCOS Day Tuesday night, including the New York Stock Exchange.