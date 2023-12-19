Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Overcrowding at the Webster Detention Center has Augusta leaders ready to take action to get more space.

“We have a very serious situation out there to where we need to correct as a mayor and commission, I’m excited to be meeting with the Urban Redevelopment Agency to see what the next steps are,” said Mayor Garnett Johnson.

Commissioners have agreed to issue bonds for a 200-bed expansion at the jail.

Estimated cost is about 38 million dollars.

The plan is to have the Urban Redevelopment Agency issue bonds for construction.

“We have a track record of being able to handle these types of projects and were just waiting instructions from the city on what they would like to do and most of all how they want to pay it back,” said Agency Chairman Bob Young.

The plan is to use general fund dollars to pay the interest on the bonds then wait and hope voters approve the next phase of the sales tax in 2025.

“It’s unfortunate we’re in this holding position for two years for SPLOST 9 but unfortunately we’ll have to move at a faster pace to get this done,” said Mayor Johnson.

Commissioners are also required to act, for the agency to issue bonds they must declare the jail area a “pocket of blight.”

It’s going to be a very limited area that is deemed blighted probably just going to be the footprint of the Charles B Webster Detention Center,” said the mayor.

“I think it’s very important that the city also include a conversation with the neighbors out there on what’s going on and certainly explain to them what blight is and this is nothing personal but something that has to be done to issue the bonds,” said Chairperson Young.

Bonds for a new jail now firmly on the cities to do list for 2024 in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.