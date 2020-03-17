Augusta Commission meeting closed to the public

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Per Augusta Mayor, Hardie Davis,the public will not be allowed in today’s commission meeting. Media personnel with credentials will be allowed in at 1:45pm.
The meeting WILL be lived streamed. NewsChannel 6 will carry that meeting at 2:00pm. Click here to watch live.
