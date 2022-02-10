Augusta Commission makes slowing neighborhood speeders easier

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Reacting to complaints about neighborhood speeders commissioners adopting this new speed hump policy but under this policy those in the neighborhood that want it might be almost equal to those who don’t.

They work slowing traffic at the Olive Road overpass, and speed humps like these could be heading to a neighborhood near you.

“People have been calling and wanting them, but then you got other neighborhoods in that neighborhood who don’t want them so were going to have to wait and see how this all pans out,” said Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight.

It’s panning out on Bennock Mill Loop, it’s the next in line for the speed humps after meeting the requirements of the new city policy

“It is a local street, it has a speed limit of 25 miles per hour, we found the majority of traffic was going over 40 miles per hour so yes,” said Traffic Engineer John Ussery.

Neighbors here petitioned for the speed humps, under the new policy only 51 percent needed to sign on, the old policy was 75 percent, and some commissioners feel the new policy might be too low.

“I think it needs to be maybe 60 percent 65 percent you start playing with numbers there and you can always manipulate numbers,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

“You kind of split a neighborhood sometimes when these are requested, they do slow traffic down, but there’s also a lot of drawbacks with them so they’re not a perfect solution,” said Ussery.

“This is something that we definitely need to get out there so that people understand the rules and regulations the policy of how these speed bumps do work, a lot of people want them a lot of people don’t,” said Commissioner McKnight.

The new policy still has requirements from road width, traffic count and there has to be a survey. so just because a neighborhood may want speed humps will not mean the neighborhood will get them in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.