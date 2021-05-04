Augusta commission is back to meeting face to face

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) For some commissioners this was better late than never, they’ve been eager to get back to meeting in person.

“I have been pushing for this I thought we should have gotten back maybe a little earlier I’m glad to be here and start doing what we need to do,” said Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight.

“I’m happy to be back here I hate zoom many other people are starting to complain in other areas about zoom, I’ve been wanting to come back in chambers for months,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

It’s been more than 400 days since commissioners last met in chambers, it a different place now.

Plexiglass dividers separate city leaders. and most seats for the public blocked are blocked off for social distancing.

“So, there should be no reason why we can’t come back together, we bump into each other here and there and haven’t caught anything,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

Augusta’s three newest commissioners were elected last year so this was the first time they have met in chambers.

“Long time coming but I’m ready to do the people’s work and I’m excited to see what we can bring as freshman and to our city,” said Commissioner Francine Scott.

When advising the commission about returning to chambers the county health director said masks should be worn, for commissioners at this meeting some did, some didn’t.

“I think everyone has been vaccinated I would feel comfortable if we didn’t have masks but if they want to I will,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Bobby Williams.

We asked the mayor about meeting again in person and masks.

“Good to be back,” and Mayor Hardie Davis

“Mask’s mandatory?”

Good to be back,” the mayor repeated.

Back to meeting face to face in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.