Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Hundreds of property owners are beating a path to the Tax Assessors office to appeal their ne p values, the concern it would lead to a higher tax bill, something city leaders want to avoid.

“I’ve been hearing from my constituents and hearing from those who are not my constituents, but I think we’re going to have to look at it to see what legal parameters that we have and what we can do if it means rolling back, we’ll look at rolling back,” said Commissioner Tony Lewis.

The Administrator’s office and the Finance Department are telling commissioners they are recommending city leaders adopt the rollback tax rate, which would represent a 16 percent reduction in property taxes.

“I think we need the tax revenue definitely we need the revenue however I think that folks have been hit hard with the increase in assessment,” said Commissioner Jordan Johnson.

The administrator telling commissioners though the rollback rate helps property owners, it hurts city coffers costing more than a half million dollars in revenue,

That has commissioners saying in future budgets the city will need to look at cutting expenses

We’ve done no cutting we’ve not looked at that we’ve not nothing in relation to that so I think that’s something we need to seriously look at the salaries for our higher level people keep escalating I don’t see services commensurate to the dollar value we’re paying,”

The final vote on the roll back rate is scheduled for August 29., and it will be reflected in this years tax bills slated to come out in September in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.