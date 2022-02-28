Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Augusta has a lot of buildings it needs to heat, cool and light up, and the city is preparing to spend almost 25 million dollars to do it more efficiently.

“I’m not sure we should spend 25 million dollars at the same time if it’s going to save us a whole bunch of money, I think we should do it,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Bobby Williams.

The e commission agreeing, approving a contract with Trane Inc, to modernize the city’s energy systems.

think in the long run it’s going to benefit Augusta as far as energy savings costs savings,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

City Finance officials went to the bank for a twenty-million-dollar loan for the equipment upgrade,

That loan will be paid back using the savings on power bill which Trane company guarantees at a million and a half dollars a year.

“It become an actual guarantee that we can provide on paper for Augusta Richmond County for the purpose of this project,” said Alvaro Hernandez, a business developer for Trane.

“A million and a half dollars?”

“Yes sir,” said Hernandez

“And if you don’t make that?”

“Trane writes a check we don’t like writing checks, but we will if we have to,” said Henandez.

“I feel pretty comfortable with it if it does not pan out the way talk about contractually so there’s money that’s going to come back so in my mind it’s a no brainer,” said Commissioner Alvin Mason.

The energy upgrade for the city is scheduled to start the end of March and will take about 18 months to complete. in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.

The project will include a solar panel canopy that will cover roughly 30 percent of the parking lot at the Municipal Building.