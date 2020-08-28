Augusta City Classic announces cancellation of 2020 events

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – It is with great sadness that the Augusta City Classic Board of Directors announces the cancellation of this year’s annual events.

The Augusta City Classic is the largest minority event in our area.

“We are very disappointed to have to cancel such an impactful event, after having such a great turnout last year. However, the safety of everyone involved is our number one priority. This measure is to protect attendees and teams as safety is most important. Prayers of safety for the community guided our decision, leading to the overall decision of canceling.

It is our hope for the Augusta City Classic to return in 2021, with a specific date announcement to come later.” Augusta City Classic Executive Director Michael Meyers

“We look forward to seeing all of our families and friends next fall. This event will be greatly missed by our community I am sure – but safety for all is of the upmost importance. As we continue to operate at the apex, we can assure you that we will be back – Bigger and Better than ever.” Henry Ingram, President of the Augusta City Classic

