Augusta City Administrator, Odie Donald II, resigns

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta City Administrator, Odie Donald II is resigning.

Donald contacted commissioners Tuesday night to relay the information.

He later sent in an official letter stating the same. Donald said he is taking a position elsewhere, but could not say where.

Odie Donald took on the City Administrator position in 2020.

Prior to joining Augusta, Donald served as the first City Manager for Georgia’s fifth-largest city, the City of South Fulton.

No word on when his resignation will be effective.

Read more about Odie Donald II here.