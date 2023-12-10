AUGUSTA, G.A. (WJBF)- The Annual Augusta Christmas Parade filled the streets of Downtown. Folks who attended were happy with the route changes and the Christmas festivities.

The sounds of Christmas jingles, music, and cheers as floats, bands– and just about everything else in between– cruised by, as once again, “Christmas is in Downtown Augusta.”

“It was fun, somebody gave me a bag of candy. Yeah! We’re just living life, having fun.” Everyone’s here,” Shamarion Rogers said.

And despite the route change, folks still lined the streets ready to see all the Christmas spirit, especially Santa Claus.

“I actually, I like this route because it seemed a little less. No train, that’s the main thing, no train to interrupt,” Summer Epps said.

Some say even the timing was great.

“One o’clock is a great time– especially for the kids– because most of the time, if we do it late at night or like six or seven, they’re either half sleep or will be sleep,” Caressa McKinney said.

But these children and families assured me there was no time to sleep.

“My favorite part was when they were playing the instruments and the dancing. Those were my favorite parts of the show and the parade…,” Kaydence Lawal said.

The parade finished off at the Augusta Common, where folks say the big Christmas Tree lighting is the cherry on top for a day well spent.

“I really enjoyed to see the county, the city come out. There were like more city participants with Sheriff Roundtree and commissioners– that was a pleasure to see,” Epps said. “We appreciate the opportunity to have something to do on this beautiful Saturday.”