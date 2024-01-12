AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF)- One organization in Augusta is focused on making sure everyone knows they have a voice, when it comes to their vote. And they really want to drive that message home …. courtside!

“we just think that voting is a civic responsibility for everyone, and we hope that seeing these children out here encouraging you to do you duty that you will come out and register” said Monica Johnson, Jack and Jill chapter president.

It’s ‘one shot one goal’ for the Augusta chapter of Jack and Jill of America, with members helping teens register to vote at the Westside vs Butler Basketball game Friday.

Jack and Jill is an organization of mothers dedicated to nurturing future leaders in the African American community. The members are taking this opportunity to encourage young people to do their civic duty once they turn 18.

” in the local chapter here in Augusta we’re divided into age groups whereby mothers work not just for our children but for all children in the community and as a regional and national chapter organization for children around the united states to provide leadership, cultural, civic , health and financial opportunities for our children and we also teach them to be great stewards.” said Monique Walker, Jack and Jill National Corporate advisor.

“the types of relationships that I’ve made at different conferences and conventions will allow me to network well in college” said Carter Hill, Member of Jack and Jill.

The members of Jack and Jill say they will continue to spread awareness about the importance of voting.

“the children have already learned about the civic and legislative process in schools advantageous of them to come participate with the community get them registered to vote when they turn 17 and a half to register and 18 to vote” said Johnson.