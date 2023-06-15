AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – This July teachers ride free on Augusta Canal’s Petersburg tour boats. Each teacher may invite one guest, also at no charge, as part of Augusta Canal National Heritage Area’s Teacher Appreciation Month.

According to retired Education and Programs Coordinator, Julie Boone, ‘Teachers bring students on field trips during the school year, but rarely have time to enjoy our facility on a personal level. This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ for the dedication and hard work of our community educators.”

Educators are asked to present a school badge, name tag, or ID card at the canal’s Discovery Center ticket desk, located at 1450 Greene Street.

The Discovery Center is open Tuesday through Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 with Heritage tours departing at 10:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. The tours last about one hour and include free admission to the interactive Canal Discovery Center.

Reservations are encouraged and can be made by calling (706) 823-0440 ext. 4.