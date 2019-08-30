Augusta brand, Field Botanicals, to be sold nationwide in Urban Outfitters

A local brand is about to make its national debut!

After 20 years in a totally different industry, Jennifer Tinsley decided to quit her job and follow her passion. Last year she started the clean beauty brand and store Field Botanicals.

Field Botanicals sells cruelty free and vegan haircare, skincare and bodycare products online and in downtown Augusta. They are open from 11-6 on the corner of 12th and Ellis St.

Tinsley also has her own line of products– Smell My Feet, which is spray to fight foot odors in your shoes; Smell My Feet, which is an aluminum-free deodorant; Smell My Bod, which is a natural scent body spray.

In September, the brand that Tinsley dreamt up right here in Augusta will be sold nationwide. In September, Field items will be sold in Urban Outfitters stores across country. The brand is also part of a new American Eagle launch and select stores will carry Field products in November.

“[American Eagle] is doing a series of stores that focus on clean bodycare for teens and we are going to be on the ground floor of that launch,” Tinsley explains. ‘Urban outfitters is fun. We’re a lifestyle brand [like they are]. We incorporate Field products in your life. You bring them with you. We think it fits the brand.”

On Saturday August 31st, Tinsley is hosting a party at Field called Femme Bash. Sure, she is super excited about her products’ nationwide launch, but says the celebration is about far more. She says Femme Bash is about women supporting other women.

“I had this idea to have a party for women. There are so many local businesses that are women owned. We’ve got Vintage Ooollee, we’ve got American Journeyman. I just wanted to celebrate women in a way that shows empowered women, but with fun products, like tote bags, stickers and patches, tshirts things like that. Just to say– hey, lets show our alliance with these brilliant women and let’s just have a party and have fun!”

There will be a DJ and some refreshments for the party. You can stop by Field for Femme Bash Saturday from 11A – 6P.