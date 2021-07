AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Augusta Boxing Club and Mike Hastilo Law Firm will have their annual bookbag drive Saturday, July 24.

It’s happening from 9 until 12 at the Augusta Boxing Club at 1929 Walton Way.

They will be giving away free bookbags with supplies.

The team will show the gentleman how to tie a tie and providing the young ladies with hair accessories.

Free vaccination shots, vendors, food, and drinks will also be available.