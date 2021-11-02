Augusta Boxing Club makes request for funding increase

Augusta. Ga (WJBF) The Augusta Boxing Club has been around since 1976, now officials are concerned about facing a knockout blow.

“We rarely ask for money, the boxing club, we’ve been lucky with donors just enough to make we’re in a serious situation here,” said Lenny Pulley who is a member of the Board of Directors.

The club had to purchase its headquarters building on Walton Way for 150 thousand dollars and needed a loan.

That has the club requesting a $100-thousand dollars budget increase.

“You don’t want to see a community organization this viable fade into history, so we need funds,” said Pulley.

The Boxing Club is making its request as commissioners work on the 2022 budget, and debating whether to add any funding increases

“Right now the budget is not set in stone, this is a timely opportunity for folks to come and figure out where we do, we want to go from that,” says Commissioner Alvin Mason.

And it’s not just the Boxing Club the Augusta Canal Authority looking to have to have the proposed $475 thousand dollar cut in its budget restored.

“I think we have to have the discussion; do I think they should get all of it probably not, based on the services we provide to them the FERC license the cruises out in the community,” says Commissioner Sean Frantom.

Commissioners are still two weeks away from approving the 2022 budget, and its likely more nonprofits will be stepping forward looking for a piece of that budget pie. in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Augusta does have a the luxury this budget season of having millions of dollars in Federal Rescue Act money available to meet finding requests from non-profits.