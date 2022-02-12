Augusta Boxing Club Holds Fight of the Hearts Fundraiser and hygiene kit supply drive for Project Refresh

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) — The Fight of the Hearts fundraiser hosted by Augusta Boxing Club raises money for the Experience of a Life program which uses boxing to help get troubled youth off the streets.

” It’s our fight of the heart event. Its where we showcase our kids from around the area and we give back to another nonprofit,” Augusta Boxing Club director Rayonta Whitfield said.



This year it also included a hygiene supply drive for Project Refresh — a nonprofit that provides showers for the homeless.



” Once I heard their story it touched my heart, and I was like this is something that I would want to give to,” Whitfield said.



For Project Refresh the partnership means getting hygiene kits to the homeless population they serve.



Its especially helpful as the nonprofit opened their mobile shower unit for the first time Saturday.





” The first shower today brought us so much joy. We were all cheering when he came out of the shower, and he had this big smile on his face. It made it worth it,” Project Refresh treasurer Brittany Hutto said.



And no matter who wins or loses in the ring — both nonprofits win the ultimate prize of giving back to others.



” It’s just that everybody coming together and working together as one body. I love that,” Hutto said.