Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Augusta bar owners are facing an unhappy new year and they’re not happy about it.

Bar owners going before commissioners to protest not being able to be open New Year’s Eve, which falls on a Sunday.

Under state law the commission can designate one Sunday a year bar can be open and for this year the city voted for Super Bowl Sunday and not New Year’s Eve.

Adrian Estrada/Bar Owner: “You’re effecting, this is just a fraction of the people who are effected by a vote that we weren’t allowed to be a part of and we’re the ones financially effected by it,” said Adrian Estrada who owns the Loft.

Commissioners will reach out to other communities in Georgia to see what they are doing to see if their is a loophole to allow the bars to be open New Year’s Eve.