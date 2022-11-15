AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The city of Augusta’s 2023 fiscal year budget is now in place, after weeks of city leaders working to approve next year’s plan.

On Tuesday, commissioners added $300,000 in new spending after the original presentation. To cover the costs, commissioners reduced the amount they planned to put in contingency.

“I think what you’re going to see at the end of the year is the surplus we’re able to carry over is going to be more than adequate to take care of these additional costs, we saw at the end of the budget, moving forward, I think you’re going to see a budget that is actually in pretty good shape,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

Next year’s budget includes an increase in General Fund spending of $7 million.