Augusta Animal Services is full and needs your help

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta Animal Services is full. They have 46 dogs available for adoption and are offering reduced adoption fees.

The shelter is incredibly full. AAS is searching for committed adopters that will not return animals to the shelter.

If anyone wants to adopt dogs or cats, the special adoption fee is only $15. If you cannot adopt but would like to donate to the shelter, you can find the Amazon wish list of supplies HERE.

In addition to owner surrenders that have not yet been assessed for adoption; AAS also has 48 dogs that are completing their stray hold, waiting for their owner to come and reclaim them.

AAS and every shelter in the CSRA needs owners who are missing a pet to look for them.

You can see all adoptable and stray animals HERE.

If you have any questions and would like to meet one of the animals, please call 706-790-6836.