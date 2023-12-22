AUGUSTA, G.A. (WJBF)- Augusta Animal Services continues with their efforts in finding pets a new home this holiday season– and even after, they have some more goals to reach.

Home For the Holidays is an initiative hosted by Augusta Animal Services to find animals a home. But some fur babies need forever homes beyond the holidays.

“We have puppies and kittens that need to be adopted and make it into their permanent home. And we’ve got dogs and cats that need to go home for the holidays and hopefully stay…,” Augusta Animal Services Director Crystal Eskola said.

That’s why shelter staff encourage people to participate in Home for The Holidays to see if the animal is a great fit.

“And now you know it’s not gonna work and you can bring him back and say ‘well we tried and did what you were supposed to. Or we tried and you did exactly what you were supposed to, so you get to keep the animal and keep sleeping with it in bed with you and love on it and grow up together,” Eskola said.

The Cavanaugh family came in to participate in the foster event but left with something much more.

“For us, it was a cool way to get in here, and then while we were here, we noticed there was a brand-new little kitten that was up for adoption. So, we just decided to keep Alvin forever,” Darcy Cavanaugh said.

Cavanaugh tells me the newest addition to her family is why this effort is so important.

“We can open up our homes for the holidays and let the animals know that they’re cared for and that we can just give them a safe environment to really flourish.”

The animals that are fostered, but don’t work out, can be returned to Animal Services starting on December 27th.

“After the Christmas holiday and after the new year– whatever works for you– and adopt. We have dogs and cats, kittens and puppies; we’re open Monday through Saturday from 12 to 4 for adoptions,” Eskola said.

If you didn’t get the chance to participate in the Thanksgiving or Christmas Home for the Holidays, there’s still a chance to make a furry friend, your forever furry family.

“We knew that in our hearts that he was meant to be for us,” Cavanaugh said.

“24PetConnect” can help you navigate your new addition by providing step-by-step information on how to adopt, and much more.